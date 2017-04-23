‘Hillbilly Elegy’ tops nonfiction best-seller list

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman, Norton

2. In This Grave Hour, Jacqueline Winspear

3. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

4. The Collapsing Empire, John Scalzi

5. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

3. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lam

4. Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

5. The Little Book of Hygge, Meik Wiking