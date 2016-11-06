“The Magnolia Story,” by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks
2. Escape Clause, John Sandford
3. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult
4. Order to Kill, Flynn/Mills
5. The Obsidian Chamber, Preston/Child
6. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
7. Home, Harlan Coben
8. Woman of God, Patterson/Paetro
9. Twelve Days of Christmas, Debbie Macomber
10. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines
2. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard
3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
4. Jesus Always, Sarah Young
5. Filthy Rich, Patterson/Connolly
6. Skinnytaste Fast and Slow, Gina Homolka
7. Buffering, Hannah Hart
8. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
9. Is This the End? David Jeremiah, J.D. Vance
10. The Secret History of ‘Twin Peaks,’ Mark Frost
