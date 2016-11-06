“The Magnolia Story,” by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks

2. Escape Clause, John Sandford

3. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

4. Order to Kill, Flynn/Mills

5. The Obsidian Chamber, Preston/Child

6. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

7. Home, Harlan Coben

8. Woman of God, Patterson/Paetro

9. Twelve Days of Christmas, Debbie Macomber

10. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines

2. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

4. Jesus Always, Sarah Young

5. Filthy Rich, Patterson/Connolly

6. Skinnytaste Fast and Slow, Gina Homolka

7. Buffering, Hannah Hart

8. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

9. Is This the End? David Jeremiah, J.D. Vance

10. The Secret History of ‘Twin Peaks,’ Mark Frost

