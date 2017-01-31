Nelson Algren was a Chicago-based literary writer best known for his novel “The Man With the Golden Arm.” Now there is a short-story contest named in his honor, run by the Chicago Tribune. There are cash prizes! But the deadline is tonight at midnight (Jan. 31).
The story length can go up to 8000 words. Prizes: $3,500 for winner, other amounts for four finalists and five- runners-up. No submission fee, and the judging process is blind.
Intrigued? Got a short story tucked away just dying to see the light? Go to https://algren.submittable.com/submit.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- AG Bob Ferguson files lawsuit seeking to invalidate Trump’s immigration order WATCH
- Trump immigration agenda’s next target: Tech firms and their H1-B visas
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.