Nelson Algren was a Chicago-based literary writer best known for his novel “The Man With the Golden Arm.” Now there is a short-story contest named in his honor, run by the Chicago Tribune. There are cash prizes! But the deadline is tonight at midnight (Jan. 31).

The story length can go up to 8000 words. Prizes: $3,500 for winner, other amounts for four finalists and five- runners-up. No submission fee, and the judging process is blind.

Intrigued? Got a short story tucked away just dying to see the light? Go to https://algren.submittable.com/submit.