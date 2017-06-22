The Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures’ Summer Reading Bingo program is going on now; arts critic Moira Macdonald shares how she’s tackling some of those tough categories.

Lit Life

A month ago, the Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures (SAL) unveiled their Summer Reading Bingo program, through which Seattleites fill out bingo cards with the titles they’ve read. Those completing a bingo — a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line — are entered in a drawing for $30 gift cards to local independent bookstores; those filling out the entire card just might win the grand prize: a library of books by 2017-18 SAL authors and two tickets to the 2017-18 SAL season.

If you don’t have your card yet, you can get one at any Seattle Public Library branch or download it at seattletimes.com/entertainment/books/a-seattle-summer-reading-challenge-for-all-ages-book-bingo/. I have one, but I confess I haven’t started filling it out yet. No time like the present, right? I’m looking over the categories this week and while some require some outside research (“recommended by a librarian,” “recommended by a young person,” “recommended by an independent bookseller”), I might be able to offer some recommendations for a few. Here are suggestions for some of the categories — and I’d love to hear what other Summer Reading Bingo players are reading.

Published the year one of your parents was born: Thanks to Wikipedia, this is an easy one to look up, and a quick search found lots of possibilities for me. I’m not sure if my book-loving mother would appreciate me revealing her age so publicly, so I’ll just say that it was a rich year that produced new work by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Zora Neale Hurston, Vladimir Nabokov, Agatha Christie and Evelyn Waugh, and that I think I’ll choose “The Postman Always Rings Twice” by James M. Cain, because I seem to be in a slightly hard-boiled mindset these days.

A SAL speaker (past or upcoming): This is a rich list of possibility and at the top of mine is Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Underground Railroad,” which recently won both the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award. (Fun fact: The last book to take both prizes was “The Shipping News” in 1993 — by E. Annie Proulx, who is herself a past SAL speaker, so that book would count, too.) Whitehead’s part of the 2017-18 SAL season, which also includes Laura Lippman, whose mystery novels are always a pleasure (her most recent: “Wilde Lake”).

You can search on SAL’s website (lectures.org; look for “Event Archives” under “About Us”) for past-season speakers, and a spin through the archives turned up numerous authors of books I’ve loved. Among them: Ann Patchett (author of many novels, but my favorite is “Commonwealth”), Kazuo Ishiguro (“The Remains of the Day”), Colm Toibin (“Brooklyn”), Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl” — the ultimate summer read), Walter Mosley (the Easy Rawlins mysteries, which begin with 1990s “Devil in a Blue Dress”), Colum McCann (“Let the Great World Spin”), Michael Cunningham (“The Hours”), Zadie Smith (“On Beauty,” and I keep meaning to get to her latest, “Swing Time”), Susan Orlean (“The Orchid Thief”), and so many more.

LGBTQIA author or character: It seems right during Pride Month — or any month — to explore the wide world of queer literature. The National Book Foundation (NBF) made a helpful Pride Month Reading List last year, featuring among its recommendations two books I’ve happily devoured: Alison Bechdel’s “Fun Home,” a graphic memoir about growing up gay in her family’s funeral home, and Carolina De Robertis’ “The Gods of Tango,” a sweeping, hypnotic novel set in the tango world of pre-World War I Argentina. (Note that the musical version of “Fun Home” — which is glorious — comes to the 5th Avenue Theatre in July.)

For more titles: see the full NBF list at nationalbook.org/2016_pridemonth.html, or consult the websites for the Stonewall Book Awards (ala.org/glbtrt/award/stonewall/honored) or the Lambda Literary Awards (lambdaliterary.org/).

Adapted into a movie: OK, now we’re really getting into my wheelhouse. This is a huge category, so I’m going to narrow it down to a) the past 10 years, and b) great books that were made into great movies (which is, sadly, not often the case). Here’s a quick half-dozen: Ian McEwan’s “Atonement,” Richard Yates’ “Revolutionary Road,” Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl,” Ted Chiang’s short story “Story of Your Life” (adapted as “Arrival,” and available as part of the collection “Stories of Your Life”), Emma Donoghue’s “Room” and Patricia Highsmith’s “The Price of Salt” (adapted as “Carol”).

As for what I might choose for myself (since I’ve already read all of the above) — Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” which will be a new movie directed by Ava DuVernay next spring, is on my list. I’d also love to belatedly get around to reading Margot Lee Shetterly’s “Hidden Figures” (I loved the movie), and I’m toying with whether to read Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” before the November movie comes out, or not. (If I read it ahead of time, then I’ll know the ending … but if I don’t, then I won’t know how faithful the adaptation is. Movie critic problems.)

Biography or memoir: I consulted my wise friend and colleague Mary Ann Gwinn (who you know as the former Seattle Times books editor, and whose knowledge of this particular genre is vast), who recommended the following:

• “West of Eden: An American Place” by Jean Stein. A compulsively readable oral history of five Hollywood families.

• “George, Nicholas and Wilhelm: Three Royal Cousins and the Road to World War I” by Miranda Carter. A group biography of three cousins — King George V of Britain, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany and Czar Nicholas II of Russia — who dragged the world into an unimaginable catastrophe.

• “Dietrich and Riefenstahl: Hollywood, Berlin and a Century in Two Lives” by Karen Wieland, translated by Shelley Frisch. Dual biography of two German women, actress Marlena Dietrich and filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, who rose to the top of their professions and wound up on opposite sides during World War II.

• “Stalin’s Daughter: The Extraordinary and Tumultuous Life of Svetlana Alliluyeva” by Rosemary Sullivan. The story of the little girl who grew up in the Kremlin in the shadow of her ruthless father, and created an international incident when she defected to the West during the height of the Cold War.

• “John James Audubon: The Making of an American” by Richard Rhodes. The life of the explorer and groundbreaking wildlife artist, superbly rendered by a nonfiction master.

May your summer reading be engrossing, and your bingo cards quickly filled!