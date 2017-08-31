Here are some intriguing author appearances during the week of Sept. 1-7 in Seattle.
Will she bring her action figure? Nancy Pearl, presenting her debut novel, is one of a number of writers — many of them locals — making appearances this week. For complete listings, see the website of your favorite bookstore or venue.
Robert Michael Pyle
Pyle, a conservationist and nature writer, is here to celebrate the re-release of his 1995 book “Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide,” about his travels into the legend of Sasquatch. 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Ravenna Third Place.
Nate Dern
Dern, senior writer at Funny or Die (and former artistic director of Upright Citizens Brigade Theater), reads from his new collection of essays, “Not Quite a Genius.” 7 p.m. Sept. 1, University Book Store.
Louisa Morgan
Local author Morgan reads from her new novel, the five-generation historical saga “A Secret History of Witches.” 7 p.m. Sept. 5, University Book Store.
Nancy Pearl
Honesty compels me to report that I am writing this from a desk overseen by a Nancy Pearl Librarian Action Figure. Pearl, a Seattleite whose many honors (in addition to the above) include the 2011 Librarian of the Year Award, is here to present her first novel: “George & Lizzie,” about a marriage at a crossroads. 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at, you guessed it, the Seattle Public Library’s Central Library.
Peter de Campo
The documentary photographer and co-founder of the Instagram project Everyday Africa appears with “Everyday Africa: 30 Photographers Re-Picturing a Continent,” edited by de Campo, Austin Merritt and Nana Kofi Acquah. 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Elliott Bay Book Co.
Jarret Middleton
The local writer and editor (Pharos Editions) will read from his Southern-gothic debut novel, “Darkansas.” 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.
Langdon Cook
Cook, a local author and forager, will speak about his latest book, “Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Elliott Bay Book Co.
Sam Kean
A science writer who Kirkus Reviews describes as “using his freewheeling style to translate hard scientific facts into lively stories,” Kean will talk about his new book, “Caesar’s Last Breath: Decoding the Secrets of the Air Around Us.” 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Bathhouse Theater (Green Lake).
Lamont Thomas
Thomas, who runs daily in his north-of-Seattle neighborhood, recovered from a terrible car accident as a child. He writes of it in “The Running Miracle: The Story of a Young Man’s Determination to Overcome a Crippling Childhood Injury,” and will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.
J.A. Jance
It’s no mystery that Jance will make several appearances to read from and/or sign her latest J.P. Beaumont thriller, “Proof of Life”: 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at University Book Store in Mill Creek; noon Sept. 7 at Seattle Mystery Bookshop; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.
David Berger
Berger, a former Seattle Times art critic, digs deep on shellfish in his new book, “Razor Clams: Buried Treasure of the Pacific Northwest.” 7 p.m. Sept. 7, University Book Store.
Daniel Handler / Sherman Alexie
Better known to countless young readers as Lemony Snicket, Handler will be interviewed by Alexie about his new book, “All the Dirty Parts,” a novel told through the eyes of an adolescent boy obsessed with sex. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Temple de Hirsch Sinai (1511 E. Pike St., Seattle); $5.
Denise Chanterelle DuBois
DuBois, born a boy in a Polish-American working-class family in Milwaukee, recounts her life’s journey in “Self-Made Woman: A Memoir.” She’ll speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Third Place Books in Seward Park.
