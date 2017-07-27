Authors coming to Seattle the week of July 28 include Chris Colfer, of “Glee”; Billy Mac, author of “My Oh My: The Dave Niehaus Story”; and Meg Cabot, author of the “Princess Diaries” series, with her spinoff.

It’s midsummer, and author appearances are becoming a bit more sparse. Nonetheless, here’s a handful of intriguing possibilities this week. For full schedules, visit the website of your favorite bookstore or venue.

David MacNeal

Did you know that the worldwide ratio of insects to people is 1.4 billion to 1? (Yikes.) Journalist MacNeal, author of “Bugged: The Insects Who Rule the World and the People Obsessed with Them,” will discuss insect-related matter at 7 p.m. July 28 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Chris Colfer

The former star of “Glee” is in town to promote his new book, “The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide,” the sixth in his best-selling series for middle-schoolers. 6 p.m. July 28 at Jackson High School in Mill Creek; tickets are $19.99 (includes a copy of the book) and available through brownpapertickets.com.

Nicole Georges

The Portland-based author and illustrator will, appropriately, bring her Chihuahua mix (named Ponyo) to this event, celebrating her new graphic memoir “Fetch: How a Bad Dog Brought Me Home.” 7 p.m. July 29 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Robert Moor

Moor’s here to observe the paperback release of his 2016 book “On Trails — An Exploration,” for which he traveled the world pursuing his fascination of who creates trails, and why. The book was a winner of the 2017 Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award. 7 p.m. July 31, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Billy Mac

Get out the rye bread and mustard, Grandma — it’s time to fondly remember the late Seattle Mariners sportscaster Dave Niehaus, who was the beloved voice of the team from its 1977 inaugural season until his death in 2010. Mac, a musician and baseball fan who was a longtime friend of Niehaus, will read from and sign copies of his new book “My Oh My: The Dave Niehaus Story.” 7 p.m. Aug. 1, University Book Store.

Christopher Brown

In conversation with award-winning local author Nisi Shawl (“Everfair”), Brown will discuss his new speculative fiction work, “Tropic of Kansas.” 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park.

Swan Huntley

The author of “We Could Be Beautiful” is in town with her new novel, “The Goddesses,” set in Hawaii and telling a story of two very different women drawn into a strange friendship. 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Andrew Sean Greer

How charming is it that Greer is here on a book tour to talk about his book, “Less,” which is about an author on a book tour? Word is that the book is very entertaining; likely Greer is, too. 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Meg Cabot

The author of the “Princess Diaries” series is here with her latest, “Royal Crush: From the Notebooks of a Middle School Princess.” (This is, to be precise, a spinoff of the PD series; its heroine, Olivia, is the half-sister of Princess Mia Thermopolis.) 7 p.m. Aug. 3, University Book Store.