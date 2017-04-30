David M. Shapard has produced a nearly 900-page edition of the Jane Austen novel, complete with 2,300 annotations for readers who want to know more about references to wigs, pugs and green geese.

Historian David M. Shapard, who has devoted countless years of his life to the vast project of meticulously annotating every Jane Austen novel, is all about the details. His sixth and final work, “The Annotated Mansfield Park,” was just published this month by Penguin Random House. It is — insert a delicately Austen-like raising of the eyebrows — 885 pages long, with 2,300 annotations; many of them delightful in their earnestly informative way. A few tidbits I enjoyed:

• A “ha-ha” is a sunken fence, developed in the 18th century for the landscaped grounds of grand houses, designed to keep livestock away from the grass while not interfering with the view. The name may have arisen “because people could see the trench only when they were almost on top of it, leading to surprised exclamations of ‘ha-ha!’”

• Austen once wrote in a letter that she rather liked serving as a chaperon (one who watches dancing at a ball to make sure “nothing improper occurs”) because “I am put on the Sofa near the Fire & can drink as much wine as I like.”

• Wigs for men “had ceased to be fashionable in the 1790s, but they were still often worn by coachmen.”

• Until the late 18th century brought cups with handles, tea was served in bowllike dishes. The term “dish of tea” lingered, “especially among those, like Mrs. Price, who were less affluent and thus slower to purchase items in the newer style.”

• Pug dogs, introduced into Europe in the 17th century by Dutch traders who found them in Asia, were very popular pets among wealthy Englishwomen in the late 18th century; a dictionary written in 1780 gives one of the two definitions of “pug” as “anything tenderly loved.”

• If one wished to write a letter, one would need not just paper and pen, but an inkwell and a “pounce pot,” for sprinkling a sandlike substance onto the wet ink to help it dry.

• Woe betide those with short necks, as they were considered to be at special risk for apoplexy (the term used for sudden seizure or stroke). A medical guide from 1820 noted that “the short-necked, the indolent, and such as are apt to indulge in full meals of animal food, and the free use of spirituous and vinous liquors, are generally its victims.”

• A green goose, alas, refers not to an emerald-colored fowl but an undercooked one, or a young one.

• Negus, a fortifying warm drink consumed at balls, consisted of “boiling water, wine, calves-foot jelly, lemon and spices.” Bottoms up!