“The Hidden Life of Trees” is a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-seller.

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple

2. The Whistler, John Grisham

3. The Trespasser, Tana French

4. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

5. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

2. Upstream, Mary Oliver

3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

5. Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten

Seattle Times staff