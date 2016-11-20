Mary Oliver’s “Upstream” is a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple
2. The Whistler, John Grisham
3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
4. The Trespasser, Tana French
5. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Upstream, Mary Oliver
2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
4. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
5. Cooking for Jeffrey, Ina Garten
