Here are some intriguing author appearances during the week of Aug. 25-31 in Seattle.

A wildly popular mystery author is in town this week (don’t you wish we could all transport ourselves to Three Pines?), as are a number of other intriguing voices. For full schedules, see the website for your favorite bookstore or venue.

Anne Helen Petersen

BuzzFeed culture writer Petersen looks at the state of celebrity today in “Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman”; she’ll speak at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park.

Juan Carlos Reyes

Reyes, a new member of the creative-writing faculty at Seattle University, will read from his new collection of stories, “A Summer’s Lynching: a Novella in Thirteen Loops.” He’ll be joined by local writer Angela Jane Fountas. 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Irene Frances Olson

Olson, a local author, drew on her experiences as an Alzheimer’s caregiver for her novel “Requiem for the Status Quo.” She’ll read at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Booktree in Kirkland.

Gabriel Tallent

Stephen King has called Tallent’s debut novel, “My Absolute Darling,” a “masterpiece”; it’s the harrowing-sounding tale of a 14-year-old girl who plots against her abusive father. He’ll read at 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Louise Penny

Fans of Inspector (now Superintendent) Armand Gamache, take note: Penny, the best-selling author of a charming series of mysteries set in Three Pines, Quebec, will be in town for the debut of her latest Gamache book, “Glass Houses.” She’ll speak at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at University Temple United Methodist Church (1415 N.E. 43rd St.), presented by University Book Store. Tickets are $28.99 (admits two, includes a copy of the book) and available through brownpapertickets.com. Earlier in the day, Penny will also make a brief appearance at Seattle Mystery Bookshop at noon.

Caroline Gerdes

In observance of the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, journalist and New Orleans native Gerdes will speak about her new book, “An Oral History of the New Orleans Ninth Ward.” 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Leigh Bardugo

The best-selling YA author of “Six of Crows,” “Crooked Kingdom” and the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy takes on a familiar heroine: “Wonder Woman: Warbringer” is the first book in the DC Icons series. 7 p.m. Aug. 31, University Book Store. Purchase the book ahead of time (at UBS) and get a priority ticket for the signing line.

David Williams and Kevin O’Brien

This one sounds like (scary) fun: Local authors Williams (“Seattle Walks”) and O’Brien (“Hide Your Fear,” “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone”) present a talk titled “The Dark Corners of the City: Literary Murder in Seattle,” exploring the history behind real places in Seattle where fictional crimes have occurred. 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Third Place Books at Seward Park.

