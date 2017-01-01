“Killing the Rising Sun” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Whistler, John Grisham

2. Cross the Line, James Patterson

3. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks

4. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

5. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci

6. Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance, Mark Greaney

7. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

8. Night School, Lee Child

9. Turbo Twenty-Three, Janet Evanovich

10. The Seventh Plague, James Rollins

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

2. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines

3. Jesus Always, Sarah Young

4. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

5. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

6. Guinness World Records 2017, Guinness World Records

7. Settle for More, Megyn Kelly

8. Cooking for Jeffrey, Ina Garten

9. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

10. Tools of Titans, Timothy Ferriss

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff