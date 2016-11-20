“The Magnolia Story” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.

The Seattle Times

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Whistler, John Grisham

2. The Wrong Side of Goodbye, Michael Connelly

3. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks

4. The Award, Danielle Steel

5. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

6. Order to Kill, Flynn/Mills

7. Escape Clause, John Sandford

8. A Baxter Family Christmas, Karen Kingsbury

9. Sex, Lies & Serious Money, Stuart Woods

10. Shadow of Victory, David Weber

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines

2. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

3. Cooking for Jeffrey, Ina Garten

4. Jesus Always, Sarah Young

5. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

6. Shaken, Tim Tebow

7. Guinness World Records 2017, Guinness World Records

8. Appetites, Anthony Bourdain

9. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

10. The Truth About Cancer, Ty M. Bollinger

