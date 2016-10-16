Both a celebration and a lament, Jill Jonnes’ book reminds us that trees, like us, don’t always have an easy time of it.

‘Urban Forests: A Natural History of Trees and People in the American Landscape’

by Jill Jonnes

Viking, 394 pp., $30

Urban trees face many issues in their struggle for existence: bad water, bad soil, bad bugs, and bad diseases, most of which result from how we treat the trees. But they also have passionate defenders who have spent countless hours studying, protecting, and promoting these essential elements of the city infrastructure. This dichotomy of the human relationship to our arboreal urban denizens forms the centerpiece of Jill Jonnes’ new book, “Urban Forests: A Natural History of Trees and People in the American Landscape.” Her book is both a celebration and a lament.

As Jonnes writes, everyone is familiar with urban trees but most of us “take them for granted and know little of their specific natural history or many civic virtues.” Trees keep our cities cooler, help our psyches and mitigate stormwater. The urban forest includes some of the longest-living plants, species that have survived unchanged since the time of dinosaurs, and trees with trunks so huge that a basketball team standing together couldn’t wrap their arms around them.

Written chronologically, the book traces the story from wealthy plant collector William Hamilton, who converted his 600-acre estate into what Thomas Jefferson considered the nation’s premier country estate, to modern plant geneticists working to combat the many challenges trees face. Unfortunately, a central theme running throughout Jonnes’ book is death. Chestnut blight, Dutch elm disease and Asian long horned beetles have killed millions upon millions of trees, despite decades of research and millions of dollars spent to combat the villains.

Ultimately, though, Jonnes ends on a hopeful note. Through the efforts of enlightened leaders, tree evangelists, scientists and artists, numerous programs have been established to defend our urban forests. In telling their stories and the stories of the trees they love, Jonnes’ book will give readers a new and deeper understanding of the grand urban forest that is not only beautiful but central to healthful living.