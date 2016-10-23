Ward Just, a novelist fascinated by the newspaper world, writes of a dedicated journalist in “The Eastern Shore.”

‘The Eastern Shore’

By Ward Just

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 200 pp., $25

Novelist Ward Just (“Echo House,” “A Dangerous Friend,” “Rodin’s Debutante”) last worked as a newspaper journalist in 1969, for The Washington Post. But the newspaper world has figured in almost all his fiction.

Now, in “The Eastern Shore,” he dives into the life of a newspaper editor whose career extends from the 1950s to the 2010s. The result is a fascinating, ambivalent look at a trade that has both its noble and troublesome sides.

Protagonist Ned Ayers skips college to become managing editor of his small-town Indiana newspaper by the time he’s 20 — much to the ire of his circuit-judge father. The judge sees journalism as “a junk business … a convenient way to avoid civic responsibility.” Its practitioners, to his mind, are “a jury of voyeurs” whose cynicism is “unearned.”

Ned is determined, however. With his mother’s support, he pursues a career that takes him first to Indianapolis, then to Chicago and Washington, D.C. He finds his niche as an editor rather than an in-the-field reporter. The job consumes him entirely.

Just weighs the rewards of journalism (broadening experience, a chance to partake in public life) against its costs (insanely demanding hours, continual disruptions of home life). Ned’s intense commitment trumps all other aspects of his existence. As his girlfriend realizes, she’s not even playing second fiddle to his career: “She was a near-anonymous musician in the back row of the orchestra.”

Inevitably, he loses her — although the way he loses her comes as a shock.

Ned isn’t alone in the price he pays for his dedication. Alcohol abuse and high divorce rates seem to come with the job. One reason for this, Ned feels, is the sheer mayhem that journalists confront every day: “The reporter sought coherence, but there was no coherence.”

The novel is divided into novella-like tales, and the most disturbing of them, “The Haberdasher,” comes midway through the book. It looks back to a story Ned oversaw at his hometown newspaper, where the details were “factual enough” but caused “great harm.”

In Just’s hands, the ambiguous motives behind the paper’s pursuit of the story are riveting. His focus is on the power — easily abused — of journalists writing about people who get no voice in how they’re portrayed. In this case, it’s a men’s clothier whose reinvention of himself can be construed as either deceptive or inspirational.

The rest of the book is less charged in the ethical questions it raises, although a chapter on a Washington newspaper owner, mired in a business he has no feel for, sheds light on a dilemma facing family-owned newspapers: What if your heirs just aren’t onboard with the mission?

Some details feel a bit off. In discussing bureau closures with that Washington newspaper owner, for instance, Ned laments, “The paper’s journalism has never been better. And never been less read.”

Actually with online access, most newspapers’ readership is broader than ever. It’s the revenue model — online advertising unable to replace shrinking print ads — that’s failing.

The novel stands on Just’s memorable study of Ned. Your heart goes out to this kindly, complex man who’s “not truly interested in the things of his own life, preferring the lives of others.”