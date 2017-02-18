Emily Fridlund’s atmospheric “History of Wolves” tells the story of a Minnesota misfit who finds common ground with a neighboring family. Then things get complicated. Fridlund reads at Elliott Bay on Feb. 23.

History of Wolves”

by Emily Fridlund

Atlantic Monthly Press, 275 pp., $25

Is there such a thing as a thriller wannabe? If so, Emily Fridlund’s “History of Wolves” might qualify.

Its ominous, evocative tone leads you to the altar of murder and mayhem before abruptly changing course. Death and disruption are on the itinerary, but not predictably, which is both a strength and weakness for this intriguing debut novel. To her credit, Fridlund uses this story to struggle with more subtle kinds of darkness than those that draw blood.

Deeds done and left undone, with the guilt that comes with them. The steep undertow of loneliness. The price someone will pay to belong.

The story is told in the past tense by Madeline Furston, better known as Linda, Commie and Freak to classmates at her small-town Minnesota high school. From the get-go her outsider status is confirmed. Linda, product of a disbanded commune, resides in a two-room lakeside cabin with hippie parents who wish her the best but lack either the mindset or material resources to help.

Left to fend for herself, Linda recalls being flattered when the history teacher invites her to participate in an inter-high school competition. She makes a pass at the man, but he rejects her advances, only to leave the school soon after following another (and prettier) classmate’s claim that the teacher seduced her.

Talk about rejection! This experience lingers in the air as Linda links up with the new neighbors, a young mother named Para and her 4-year-old son, Paul. Father Leo is an astronomy professor who’s off studying the stars in Hawaii. Soon Linda is the family baby-sitter, taking Paul on daily outings so that Para can edit her husband’s work.

Hints that there’s something different about this household are tucked beneath Linda’s girl-crush on Para, her begrudging affection for Paul, and the recognition that Leo rules the roost from afar. When a little girl falls down on the playground, Paul responds by jumping on her, shouting, “There is no spot where God is not!”

Afterward, he tells Linda, “I healed her.”

“Gimme a break,” she responds, deciding that children “were the best kinds of quacks, if that’s what you wanted — pretenders who didn’t know they were pretending at all.”

She loves being part of this household and witnessing the mutual devotion mother and son share. So much, in fact, that when the potential for tragedy is at hand, she literally and figuratively excuses herself from the room.

No spoiler alerts here. Instead, a few thoughts on why Fridlund’s book had been getting attention. She writes with immediacy and precision, evoking the trails and waterways of the North Woods as if she has counted every leaf. Likewise, her characters come at you with full-frontal awareness, whether she’s describing the teacher taking the stud out of his ear or hockey players licking salt off their lips. Body awareness (or not) is a big part of this story.

Linda is a complicated and believable narrator, perceptive but limited by the isolation of her upbringing. The book’s strange title, “History of Wolves,” serves to underline her situation.

This, the history of wolves, is the topic Linda stubbornly chooses for the interschool competition, even though it’s focused on the human species. The fit underscores the plot. Wolves aren’t domesticated and, in some essential way, neither is she.