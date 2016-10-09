“Killing the Rising Sun” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Home, Harlan Coben
2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
3. Pirate, Cussler/Burcell
4. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
5. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen
6. Apprentice in Death, J.D. Robb
7. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
8. Rushing Waters, Danielle Steel
9. The Kept Woman, Karin Slaughter
10. The Book of Mysteries, Johnathan Cahn
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard
2. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
3. Love Warrior (Oprah’s Book Club), Glennon Doyle Melton
4. Atlas Obscura, Foer/Thuras/Morton
5. Designing Your Life, Burnett/Evans
6. Scorched Earth, Michael Savage
7. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
8. The Seasoned Life, Ayesha Curry
9. Hero of the Empire, Candice Millard
10. In Such Good Company, Carol Burnett
Tribune Media Services
