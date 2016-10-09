“Killing the Rising Sun” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Home, Harlan Coben

2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

3. Pirate, Cussler/Burcell

4. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

5. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen

6. Apprentice in Death, J.D. Robb

7. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

8. Rushing Waters, Danielle Steel

9. The Kept Woman, Karin Slaughter

10. The Book of Mysteries, Johnathan Cahn

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

2. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

3. Love Warrior (Oprah’s Book Club), Glennon Doyle Melton

4. Atlas Obscura, Foer/Thuras/Morton

5. Designing Your Life, Burnett/Evans

6. Scorched Earth, Michael Savage

7. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

8. The Seasoned Life, Ayesha Curry

9. Hero of the Empire, Candice Millard

10. In Such Good Company, Carol Burnett

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff