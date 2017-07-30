Andrew Sean Greer — who will read at Elliott Bay Book Co on Aug. 3 — takes an indulgent view of his hapless hero, as he pinpoints what it’s like to be a has-been writer who may not have a second act in him.

“Less”

by Andrew Sean Greer

Lee Boudreaux Books/Little, Brown, 261 pp., $26

Aging author Arthur Less is on an odyssey around the world. His stops include Mexico, Italy, Germany, France, Morocco, India and Japan. As the former lover of poet Robert Brownburn — a key figure in “the famous Russian River School of writers and artists” — Arthur is in modest demand on the international symposium circuit. His own literary career, however, is foundering. His New York publisher has just turned down his latest novel. His love life is a shambles.

Arthur’s noncommittal nine-year affair with “dreamy, simple, lusty, bookish, harmless, youthful Freddy,” we learn, has drawn to a close after Freddy announces he’s found another man he wants to marry. Arthur is invited to the wedding, but prefers to flee his native San Francisco and celebrate his (much-dreaded) 50th birthday in more neutral territory overseas. As he moves from one humiliating mishap to another, he reflects on his life. What he sees is not encouraging.

“Less” is a picaresque novel in a whimsical vein, sometimes sharp and sometimes silly. Andrew Sean Greer (“The Confessions of Max Tivoli”) takes an indulgent view of his hapless hero, as he pinpoints what it’s like to be a has-been writer who may not have a second act in him. (Arthur has never topped his debut novel, “Kalipso” — a gay spin on the tale of Odysseus.)

The old friends Arthur meets on his travels and the new friends he makes are an amiable assortment of oddball types offering lively conversation. Topics range from the impermanence of love to the challenges of growing older. Russian River School devotees want to know what it was like for Arthur to live with a genius (the legendary Robert). Arthur himself wants to know why a seemingly perfectly happy gay couple he’s fond of are calling it quits after 20 years.

He’s tempted by an affair in Paris; he gets blotto at a wild party in Berlin.

At each stage of his travels, he comes up against his own shortcomings. His German isn’t as good as he thinks, and his other languages are nonexistent. Even restaurant-menu French and Italian trip him up — rather odd, surely, for someone from San Francisco — and effusive European greetings confuse him.

“Less kisses her on each cheek, but she leans in for a third. Two in Italy. Four in Northern France. Three in Germany? He will never get this right.”

If Arthur isn’t always as fascinating as his author seems to think, the alluring turns of Greer’s prose often make up for it. A flight coming in for landing reveals “the vast nighttime circuit board of Mexico City.” A Paris apartment window overlooks “the Erector-set miracle of the Eiffel Tower.”

This descriptive extravagance occasionally misfires (how can a constellation resemble a stuffed toy squirrel?), but Greer’s evocations of the places Arthur visits offer zesty travelogue pleasures.

One odd structural twist is the occasional appearance of an unidentified first-person narrator, starting with the novel’s opening line: “From where I sit, the story of Arthur Less is not so bad.” This mystery narrator’s appearances grow more frequent toward the end of the book, as “Less” becomes, poignantly, a novel of scattered charm about settling for less — pun intended.