In Jane Cleland’s new mystery “Glow of Death,” an antiques dealer is drawn into a murder investigation after she identifies an authentic Tiffany lamp worth a million dollars, then finds that her client was not who she seemed.

“Glow of Death”

by Jane K. Cleland

Minotaur, 304 pp., $25.99

Antiques are wrapped up in history and sentiment. And anyone who has watched “Antiques Roadshow” knows that a bit of mystery also surrounds antiques as owners and dealers try to find out how a piece ended up where it did.

The mystery behind antiques also imbues Jane K. Cleland’s series about New Hampshire appraiser Josie Prescott, making her 11th appearance in the lively “Glow of Death.” Cleland’s series works well as a well-plotted amateur sleuth novel, as an insider’s view of antiques as well as how a workplace becomes a second home for many and co-workers become a second family.

In “Glow of Death,” Josie is asked to assess a Tiffany lamp owned by the wealthy Towsons. The knowledgeable Josie knows that most lamps that people believe to be a Tiffany are really excellent duplicates. While a good copy can fetch up to $50,000, the real thing can bring in more than $1 million. Naturally, Josie is more than thrilled to discover that the lamp is real and that she will earn an extra commission by selling it for the couple.

Then Ava Towson is found dead in her home, but this woman is not the same person Josie met with days before. And is that the same lamp Josie authenticated? While the police are occupied investigating the couple’s marital problems and finances, Josie does her own sleuthing.

Cleland keeps the plot of “Glow of Death” realistic as Josie is drawn into the investigation because her reputation as an antiques appraiser and business owner are called into question. Josie is an appealing character with a believable love life and solid business skills. She has made Prescott’s not just a place to work, but a family with employees who consider her and their co-workers family.

Bits of history — from the provenance of the Tiffany lamps to a side story about valuable marbles — are smoothly added to the brisk plot of “Glow of Death.”