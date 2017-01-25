George Orwell's "1984," a novel about a dystopian future where a mind-and-information controlling government rules England, has become the top-selling book on Amazon.com.

Whether you are anti-Trump or pro-Trump, “1984” is well worth a read – Orwell was a seasoned journalist, essayist and war correspondent, known for his fidelity to the truth. Link that up to a great story, and you have a classic piece of literature.

