A book that draws on themes not unlike “Lord of the Flies,” “The Lottery” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” portrays a grim future for women on a fictional island.

“Gather the Daughters”

by Jennie Melamed

Little, Brown, $26, 341 pages

Seattle writer Jennie Melamed’s debut novel, “Gather the Daughters,” is an unrelentingly bleak story about a fictional island cult in which being female is such a bad card to draw that the women share a group cry when another of their gender is born.

Incest is sanctioned between fathers and daughters until the girls reach puberty. Then women are expected to become Stepford wives and breeding machines for a society so inbred that the rates of birth defects and, by extension, child mortality have become startlingly high. So-called “defectives,” the elderly and anyone else who is a drag on this insular group are eliminated.

It’s not clear when or where this band of believers first separated itself from the rest of the world, but the story clearly takes place in the present or near future. By conscious choice the cult leaders send out trusted males they call “wanderers” to recruit new members and gather needed goods while shunning modern medicine and other conveniences available to those on the mainland.

Author appearance Jennie Melamed The author of “Gather the Daughters” will speak at 7 p.m. July 27 at Elliott Bay Book Co. (elliottbaybook.com or 206-624-6600).

In this closed culture, women are literally beaten into mute acceptance of their lot, or so everyone is led to believe. But after one young woman (Amanda) is reported to have died in childbirth — “bleeding out,” this is called — another (Caitlin) observes her body being pulled from the salty sea, an apparent suicide.

The news is reported to an older peer (Janey), a 17-year-old who already is resisting the system Gandhi-style, by starving herself to avoid starting her period. With menstruation, a girl faces her “summer of fruition,” in which she roams the island and has random sex before settling down with a life partner and fulfilling her duty to reproduce.

Point of view rotates among a cluster of girls on the verge of womanhood as the fierce, red-haired Janey enlists a crew of rebels. From the start, however, everyone seems to realize that this resistance merely postpones, rather than prevents, their destiny. It seems they can’t imagine the possibility of real escape, anyway. Such is the power of cults or, in this case, male authority figures who have convinced themselves, despite much contrary evidence, that their system works best for everybody.

Melamed’s plot obviously owes a debt to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” because of its treatment of women, in particular the strict control of their fertility. But William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies” wings by in the form of the wild, sometimes savage summers allowed the youngsters in the cult. The spirit of Shirley Jackson’s short story “The Lottery” might be detected here, too, given the claustrophobic society in which the action takes place.

Melamed, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, has drawn on her professional background to depict the interior lives of girls and women caught in such a brutal, cloistered world. She offers strong and at times poetic images of the natural environment in which her story takes place — terrain that sounds a lot like the islands in Puget Sound.

She is less successful at conjuring the man-made surroundings (homes and church) or, more importantly, the process by which the force field of maternal love, as instinctive as the male sex drive, has been stomped out. Such powerful emotions don’t evaporate overnight.