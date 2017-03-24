Events include appearances by Lauren Grodstein, Annie Hartnett, Bryan Stevenson, Eugenia Cheng and more.

Lots of authors — and one big celebration— in town this week; here’s a selection of local literary events worth a look. For full listings, visit the website of your favorite bookstore or venue.

Betty MacDonald celebration

I grew up reading Betty MacDonald (no relation, alas): the “Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle” books as a child, the autobiographical “The Egg and I” and “Anybody Can Do Anything” as a teen. Her warm, companionable, wonderfully funny voice became (and remains) a friend. March 26th will mark the 110th anniversary of her birth, and in her honor the Vashon-Maury Island Heritage Museum (MacDonald lived and wrote on Vashon for many years) is throwing a birthday party. Paula Becker will discuss her recent, delightful biography, “Looking for Betty MacDonald: The Egg, the Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle and I,” and will be joined by MacDonald family and friends for a Q&A, and a birthday cake will be served — made from MacDonald’s mother Sydney Bard’s applesauce cake recipe, as it should be. 6 p.m. March 26 at Vashon High School Theater; tickets available at Vashon Bookshop or brownpapertickets.com (suggested donation $10; tickets benefit the museum).

J.A. Jance

The wildly popular crime novelist — who divides her time between homes in Seattle and Tucson — has several different series going; here, she’ll read from and sign her latest book, “Man Overboard,” featuring journalist-turned-amateur-sleuth Ali Reynolds. 7 p.m. March 27, University Book Store at Mill Creek.

Lauren Grodstein

Though Grodstein isn’t local, she’s set much of her gentle new novel “Our Short History” on Mercer Island, where a single mother facing terminal cancer ponders what — and how — to tell her young son about the sudden reappearance of his father. Written in the form of a letter to the child (referring to six-year-old Jake as “you” gives the book a poignant intimacy), it’s a quick, sad and heartwarming read. Grodstein will appear in conversation with Seattle novelist Laurie Frankel (“This Is How It Always Is”) at 7 p.m. March 27 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Annie Hartnett

Elvis Babbitt, the preteen heroine of Hartnett’s irresistible debut “Rabbit Cake,” loves animals; she’s fascinated by her troubled sister’s description of a seizure as “like a bird was set free in her brain.” The book, with Elvis as first-person narrator, is both gentle exploration of loss (Elvis’s mother, in the opening pages, has drowned) and quirkily funny coming-of-age tale, marking its Rhode Island-based author as a talent to watch. She’ll read 7 p.m. March 28, at Elliott Bay Book Co.,

Bryan Stevenson

Stevenson, an attorney and recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, is the author of the acclaimed 2014 memoir “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.” Currently executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, Stevenson has won relief for dozens of condemned prisoners. He’ll speak at 7:30 p.m. March 28, Benaroya Hall (sold out, but standby tickets may be available).

Jacqueline Winspear

Winspear is in town with her 13th Maisie Dobbs mystery, “In This Grave Hour”; the series, featuring a World War I nurse turned private investigator, take place against the backdrop of an England torn by war. She’ll be interviewed by Terry Tazioli, followed by a book signing; 7 p.m. March 28 at University Book Store.

Amy Hatvany

The local author and sexual-consent activist will speak about her new novel, “It Happens All the Time,” which takes on the topic of sexual assault and consent. 7 p.m. March 28 at University Book Store, Mill Creek.

Isabel Wilkerson

In what sounds like the perfect blend of writer and art, the author of the 2010 book “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration’ will speak at Seattle Art Museum, where Jacob Lawrence’s masterpiece, “The Migration Series,” is currently on exhibit. 7 p.m. March 29 at SAM. (The event is sold out, but standby tickets may be available; also, SAM will simulcast the event at seattleartmuseum.org.)

Annie Jacobsen

Jacobsen, an investigate journalist whose “Area 51” was a best-seller, returns with “Phenomena: The Secret History of the U.S. Government’s Investigations into Extrasensory Perception and Psychokinesis.” She’ll speak at 7:30 p.m. March 29 at Town Hall.

Eugenia Cheng

“If you have an infinite hotel and it’s full,” writes Cheng in her book “Beyond Infinity: An Expedition to the Outer Limits of Mathematics,’ “you can still fit another guest in by moving everybody up one room.” OK, my mind is officially blown. A Chicago-based scientist, Cheng will —rather entertainingly, I’m guessing— speak about her book at 7:30 p.m. March 30 at Town Hall.

Eric Liu

Local author Liu (he’s the founder of Citizen University) will speak about his timely new book, “You’re More Powerful Than You Think: A Citizen’s Guide to Making Change Happen.” 7 p.m. March 30, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Jon Morris

Take a walk on the villainous side, with the author of “The Legion of Regrettable Supervillains: Oddball Criminals From Comic Book History.” Morris (who’s also written “The Legion of Regrettable Superheroes: Half-Baked Heroes From Comic Book History”) will speak at 7 p.m. March 30, Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park.