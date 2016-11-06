Marissa Meyer is among authors making appearances this week (Nov. 6-12).

■ YA author Marissa Meyer’s latest book, “Heartless,” is a prequel to “Alice in Wonderland” ­— so it’s being launched here with a Mad Hatter Tea Party, complete with baked treats, a photo booth, a giant chessboard, face painting and more. All ages welcome: $25 admits one, $30 admits two (includes copy of book). 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Town Hall (townhallseattle.org or 206-652-4255).

■ If you don’t already know the works of local author Betty MacDonald (particularly my favorite, her cheery Seattle-during-the-Depression memoir “Anybody Can Do Anything”), Paula Becker will tell you all about them in her biography “Looking for Betty MacDonald.” Becker will be on hand for a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at The Butcher’s Table; $38 includes wine, snacks and copy of book. (thebutchers­table.com or 206-209-5990)

■ Seattle writer Douglas Smith, an authority on Russian history, will discuss his new book, “Rasputin: Faith, Power and the Twilight of the Romanovs,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Town Hall; $5 (townhallseattle.org or 206-652-4255)

■ Words can heal: After a particularly painful election season, an evening of poetry might be good for the soul. Paul Constant and the Seattle Review of Books join with Elliott Bay Book Company for an evening celebrating the language of local authors: specifically, the poetry of EJ Koh, Robert Lashley and Sherman Alexie. 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Elliott Bay (elliottbaybook.com or 206-624-6600).