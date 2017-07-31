From a sweeping Norwegian masterpiece to a humorist’s history, new audiobooks have something for everyone.

“Kristin Lavransdatter,” by Sigrid Undset; translated from the Norwegian by Tiina Nunnally. (Audible Studio, unabridged, 45 hours)

This all-absorbing masterpiece by Nobel Laureate Sigrid Undset has finally entered the audiobook universe in a truly superb, sensitive performance by Erin Bennett. Published in Norwegian in the early 1920s as a trilogy, the book is set in 14th-century Norway and covers the life of Kristin Lavransdatter and her journey from childhood to death through “the perilous and beautiful world.” She is seduced at 16 by a heedless knight while betrothed to another man and conceives a child out of wedlock in a society that insists on the “honor” of women. And that’s just for a start.

Bennett’s voice captures Kristin’s rapidly changing moods, her transports of love and anguish, her guilt, courage and exhilarated wonder at nature’s immensity. The story twists and turns, taking on greater and greater psychological complexity. It is rich in its portrayal of 14th-century material life and of the strain between Christianity and ancient, deep-seated pagan beliefs. The version narrated here is Tiina Nunnally’s award-winning translation, a rendering that eliminates the faux-medieval contortions of the 1920s version and restores Undset’s crisp direct prose style. This is a very long listen, but as you barrel down the final stretch, even as Black Death stalks the land and human sacrifice threatens, you will wish it went on forever.

“Bad Dreams and Other Stories,” by Tessa Hadley (HarperAudio, unabridged, 5 3/4 hours)

Emma Gregory reads Tessa Hadley’s spare, slightly chilly stories, capturing the listener in 10 seconds flat. The first begins: “Jane Allsop was abducted when she was 15, and nobody noticed. This happened a long time ago, in Surrey, in the 1960s, when parents were more careless.” What follows in this story, “An Abduction,” is not horror, but unease, misunderstanding and a poignant depiction of a huge event in Jane’s life — and nothing memorable in anyone else’s. The title story strikes another unsettling note: Here a little girl pulls a prank that her mother silently attributes to her husband, insidiously altering the tenor of their relationship.

Most of these 10 stories deliver cool shocks, but all are buoyed by an undercurrent of wry humor and pleasingly mellow irony. Gregory reads the stories’ general narration in a well-bred, caressing voice, a manner precisely in keeping with Hadley’s own way of setting her characters up for disturbing developments. Elsewhere, when merited, Gregory adopts regional accents, as when a woman who has escaped her childhood upbringing in Leeds for a modish life in London returns home to her estranged sister whose Northern inflection, “so wary and flattening and grudging,” accentuates family enmity amplified by class resentment. Hadley’s genius and Gregory’s splendid performance have given us an audiobook that can be listened to over and over again.

“The Switch,” by Joseph Finder (Penguin Audio, unabridged, 10 hours)

Joseph Finder is the true master of the thriller in which your ordinary guy, going about his ordinary business, takes one wrong step and suddenly finds himself on the dark side. In this case, it’s nice Michael Tanner, coffee entrepreneur with a lot on his mind. Rushing to catch a plane, he picks up the wrong laptop after going through airport security. It belongs to a U.S. senator and contains top-secret files on a scheme for government mass-surveillance. Rather than handing it back to its owner, Tanner hangs on to it for reasons you will have to discover yourself. Soon enough, he is pursued by heavies from the NSA, a thuggish Boston “problem solver,” a would-be Karl Rove and a Russian recruiter.

Steven Kearney brings a voice that’s all business with a sharp lethal edge to this suspenseful, intricately plotted story. His vocal characterizations bring out the best — which is often the worst — in this motley crowd of friends, enemies, political big bugs and fixers. He distinguishes easily between men and women and handily executes accents that range from sinister Slavic through colloquial Bostonian to down-home Southern.

“Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002),” by David Sedaris (Hachette Audio, unabridged, 14 hours).

Here, in these as-it-happened accounts and jottings, is a rich chunk of the mother lode from which David Sedaris has mined his personal essays and performances. The extracts in “Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002),” cover what may be called the disconsolate IHOP years, when he was a college dropout, rootless casual worker and aspiring artist, and those during which he became a celebrity. Sedaris reads the extracts in his familiar, friendly voice, one which, he tells us, is routinely mistaken for a woman’s over the phone. That circumstance is, naturally, a gift to his comedic sensibility and fodder for a recurring joke.

The appeal of these diary entries lies in their spareness and in Sedaris’ boundless relish for the absurdity of life: “Last night, shortly after dinner,” he begins an entry in 1998, “my father’s head caught on fire.” The Sedaris of these diaries is, above all, a connoisseur of annoying things (“No matter where you go,” he reports in the late 1970s, “you cannot escape the Bee Gees”) and of bothersome and downright dreadful people. We have met many of these characters in more finished shape in his other works: His French teacher, for instance, from “Me Talk Pretty One Day” is here in daily terror reports. This is a companionable audiobook, suited for midday portions or long-night bouts.

“On Power,” by Robert A. Caro (Audible Studios, unabridged, 1 3/4 hours)

In the audio-only reminiscence “On Power,” Robert A. Caro describes the development of his understanding of power in his gruff voice and unreconstructed New York accent. His delivery brings immediacy to the shock and anger he felt as a young man when he witnessed police arresting black poll watchers and saw, for the first time, utter political impotence. It was a turning point in his life. Still, the anatomy of political power did not become his dedicated study until, as he tells us, he saw the New York state Legislature reversing itself in one day in obedience to the will of Robert Moses. It broke upon him then that no one really knew where this unelected official’s despotic power actually came from. His investigation of that mystery resulted in a biography of Moses that ran to over a million words, which, he explains ruefully, he was forced to cut by a third. Having dissected the intricate workings of urban power and the mechanism of dispossession, he then turned to the exercise of power in national politics with his four-volume-and-counting biography of Lyndon B. Johnson. This is an anecdote-rich production in which, at every juncture, Caro gives full credit to his wife, Ina, who has been his essential researcher — and a woman who sold her house to support him.

“The Lucky Ones,” by Julianne Pachico (Random House Audio, unabridged, 8 hours)

Set in Colombia from 1993 to 2013, Julianne Pachico’s debut collection of stories, “The Lucky Ones,” amounts to a novel — with some assembly required. Versatile actors Marisol Ramirez and Ramon de Ocampo trade off reading the stories, which move back and forth in time through the lives of recurring characters. Among them are a handful of well-heeled schoolgirls, the maids and chauffeurs who serve them, bands of guerrillas encamped in the jungle, teachers, vagrants, paramilitaries, a drug lord who is the target of hidden watchers, an American going mad as a hostage and even a couple of rabbits. The title story signals the irony with which the expression “lucky” is imbued: A teenage girl finds herself alone in her family’s luxurious fortress of a house and gradually realizes that her parents and brother have met with some terrible fate and that only she has survived — for the moment. That skewed notion of luck runs throughout the book to chilling effect, adding to the stories’ faintly surreal air.

Taken together, the 11 stories create a fractured picture of a society beset by bombings, kidnappings, mutilations and assassinations. Both narrators do justice to the diverse cast of characters, bringing voices that range through liquid Spanish inflection to peremptory Anglo curtness. This wonderful production, like the book itself, deepens on a second go-round.