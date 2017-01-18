In “Different Class,” “Chocolat” author Joanne Harris constructs a crackerjack thriller set in a posh private school in North Yorkshire.

“Different Class”

by Joanne Harris

Touchstone, 403 pp., $26

It’s “Goodbye, Mr. Chips” meets “The Bad Seed.” Joanne Harris’ latest novel, “Different Class,” has a killer elevator pitch and, what’s more, it delivers on its intriguing premise.

Harris is a British writer who is perhaps best known to American audiences for her novel “Chocolat,” made into a film starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche. In “Different Class,” Harris demonstrates that she is as adept with twisty psychological thrillers as she is with modern folk tales set in charming French towns.

This time the scene is St. ­Oswald’s Grammar, a posh private school in North Yorkshire, England, where dark happenings in the school’s past haunt the present. Harris toggles between time periods and narrative voices, creating a rich, dramatic tale that builds to a surprising conclusion.

The first and most unsettling voice consists of diary entries written by an unknown student who addresses them to someone named Mousey. The journal, written in 1981, starts with darkly fun facts about murder such as “Use Coca-Cola to clean up blood spills.” We may not know who its author is, or what exactly has happened between him and the narrator, but it becomes abundantly clear that the diarist is in fact a Bad Seed, a sociopath who hates St. Oswald’s and its masters. Whatever is coming, it’s not good.

Next we have our Mr. Chips, Latin master Roy Straitley, writing in 2005. Straitley has taught at St. Oswald’s for 30 years and has seen his share of boys come and go. The school is Straitley’s life — he was also a pupil there — and in his own mordant and slightly iconoclastic way he loves his students, particularly the outsiders, class clowns and rebels, his “Brodie boys.” Straitley also cherishes the traditions of St. Oswald’s, the “heart of the place, because St. Oswald’s has always run, not on paper, but on blood, sweat, chalk dust, work and most of all on loyalty— loyalty to the boys, the School, and most of all, to each other.”

So imagine Straitley’s distress when a new headmaster is appointed who cares not for the traditions of St. Oswald’s but for so-called progress — not just email and coeducation but also committees, paperwork, political correctness, seminars and feelings. We might be inclined to write off Straitley as a dinosaur, but when the new headmaster turns out to be an old student — and not just any old student, but Johnny Harrington, a boy who was central to a school scandal in the ’80s, Straitley’s fears start to seem more reasonable. Harrington is competent and confident — Straitley finds him “as sleek as a bag of weasels” — but as the shadows of the past begin to reappear, we start to realize that Straitley may be right after all. When a former student is found dead under suspicious circumstances, it begins to seem as if there’s more than an old man’s love of tradition at stake.

The novel isn’t perfect. At times it’s unclear if Straitley is just a paranoid stick-in-the mud, or if something sinister is truly afoot at St. Oswald’s. Also, there are references throughout the book to other crimes and scandals that would seem to come into play, but are in fact allusions to previous Harris novels. These may be delightful in-jokes for people in the know, but newbies may be confused.

Nonetheless, with “Different Class,” Harris has written a gripping novel that captures both the charm and menace of its old-school setting.