The Washington Center for the Book at Seattle Public Library announces its annual awards.

“Dead Wake,” Seattle author Erik Larson’s gripping account of the sinking of the Lusitania, won the history/nonfiction category of the Washington State Book Awards, presented Saturday by the Washington Center for the Book at the Seattle Public Library. Spokane author Sharma Shields won the fiction award for her debut novel, “The Sasquatch Hunter’s Almanac.”

Other winners included Carl Phillips’ “Reconnaissance” in the poetry category (Phillips, born in Washington state, now lives in St. Louis, Missouri); Shoreline author Mark Rozema’s “Road Trip,” for biography/memoir; and young-reader titles by Martha Brockenbrough (“The Game of Love and Death”), Beth Hautala (“Waiting for Unicorns”), Deborah Underwood (“Here Comes the Tooth Fairy Cat”) and Jessixa Bagley (“Boats for Papa”).