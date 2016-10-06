From Galway, Belfast and Dublin — three Irish detectives, three suspicious deaths, three good reads.

Ireland’s famous literary tradition embraces many outstanding crime writers. Here are three from Galway, Belfast and Dublin.

Grammar geeks might have a smidgen of empathy for the serial killer in Ken Bruen’s hard-edged “The Emerald Lie” (Mysterious, 256 pp., $25). His head swarms with voices telling him that language is so crucial it justifies murderous rage.

It falls to private detective Jack Taylor to track him down.

A former Garda (national policeman), Taylor is a mess. He is an impressively serious drinker, even by Irish standards. His surly temper has driven away nearly every ex-colleague. And he’s a poor excuse for a private eye.

Taylor’s soliloquies are both lyrical and terse — as well as passionate, funny and profane, not to mention liberally laced with musical, cinematic and literary references. The setting — a seedy Galway far from touristy charms —­ is vividly evoked. Bonus: Taylor’s fiery friend Emily (aka Emerald) is back, eager as ever to goad him into action.

Stuart Neville’s “So Say the Fallen” (Soho, 336 pp., $26.95) finds Belfast police detective Serena Flanagan with much on her personal agenda: fear of cancer returning, a fraying marriage and the aftermath of a traumatic on-the-job killing.

Good thing she has a steel backbone to deal with a new case, too. Wealthy Henry Garrick, maimed in a car accident and facing a life of pain, apparently killed himself with an overdose of prescribed morphine. But Flanagan, noticing a few anomalies, thinks otherwise.

As Flanagan pushes against her boss’s desire to close the case quickly, she uncovers troubling facts about Garrick’s wife. Roberta Garrick is a little too cozy with the couple’s friend and minister. She seems to have no traces of a past life. And there are nagging questions about the death of the Garricks’ child years earlier.

Neville does little to establish a sense of place — Belfast, in the heart of still-troubled Northern Ireland. But his protagonist is interestingly complex, and he masterfully captures a sense of the deep evil that humans can summon.

Tana French has built her reputation on richly rewarding novels about Dublin homicide cops, and “The Trespasser” (Viking, 464 pp., $27) focuses on one: spiky, smart Detective Antoinette Conway.

A young, sheltered woman dips her toe in the dating scene and ends up dead in her strangely immaculate apartment. Was it murder or manslaughter? Was the meek-looking new boyfriend responsible? Why are some of the senior cops in the murder squad — normally antagonistic toward young, female Conway — so eager to help out on what seems a routine case?

Much of “The Trespasser” consists of intense interrogation scenes. The book is overlong, but the visceral punch of these scenes more than makes up for any shortcomings.

Finally: They’re not Irish, and they’re dead, but two writers deserve mention this month.

The masterful P.D. James died in 2014, but her estate offers “The Mistletoe Murder” (Knopf, 176 pp., $24.00), which collects four short stories (two of them featuring beloved Inspector Adam Dalgliesh). They inevitably lack the richness of James’ longer work, but are fascinating nonetheless.

Collected Millar: The Master at Her Zenith” (Soho Syndicate, 576 pp., $17.99 paper) kicks off a planned reissue of Margaret Millar’s complete works. It brings together five razor-sharp novels dating from arguably her best period, the 1950s.

Millar, who died in 1994, never achieved the recognition of her mystery-writing husband Ross McDonald, but she was so gifted in her own right that McDonald, whose real name was Kenneth Millar, once commented that he had to use a pen name “for obvious reasons.”

Adam Woog’s column on crime and mystery fiction appears on the second Sunday of the month in The Seattle Times.