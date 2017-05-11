Let’s not talk about Tom Cruise. Jack Reacher returns in a new collection of stories, as does a tasty Sherlock Holmes pastiche.

Short stories aren’t always ideal for crime fiction, as elsewhere in literature — action, plot, mood and character development often suffer. In the right hands, though, the short form can be crisp, compact and deeply satisfying.

Lee Child’s thrillers about Jack Reacher have always been models of concise, brainy, robust and wry novels, so it’s no surprise that the previously uncollected stories in “No Middle Name” (Delacorte, 432 pp., $27) are the same.

Reacher, as his millions of fans know, is the thinking man’s (and woman’s) action hero.

He’s an ex-military cop and the quintessential loner, drifting as the wind and his whims take him. Invariably he walks into the middle of dangerous situations, and invariably he’s the smartest, strongest guy in the room — able to think six moves ahead and/or punch his way out and help someone in need.

(But don’t get me started on the terrifying awfulness of Tom Cruise as Reacher on the big screen. Seriously, don’t go there.)

There are a few misfires in “No Middle Name” — they seem more like unfinished sketches for longer narratives — but only a few. Most of these stories could easily expand into full novels, but are also perfectly sized on their own.

We get stories about Reacher’s youth, such as one set in the New York City blackout of 1977. They make it clear that he was a resourceful, quick-thinking force of nature even as an adolescent and teenager. Other tales come from his years in the military, such as one where he goes undercover to expose a traitor. And still others chronicle his post-military life, including “Too Much Time,” a lead-in to the next novel.

A very different story collection is Lyndsay Faye’s “The Whole Art of Detection” (Mysterious Press, 388 pp., $25). The latest in the thriving cottage industry of Sherlock Holmes pastiche — that is, writing in the style of the originals — it’s one of the best examples of such that this die-hard Sherlockian has encountered.

With only a few missteps, Faye perfectly captures the tone and spirit of the Conan Doyle originals. This is not surprising, since she has already written several books about characters from historical fiction, including Holmes and Jane Eyre (the latter improbably but effectively recast as a serial killer).

Why does a society woman insist that her jewelry is poisoning her? What happened to the man who left his house, returned for his umbrella, and never came back? And what’s with the opera singer who is being kidnapped repeatedly?

Holmes puzzles each one out, of course. And just for fun, two of these stories are narrated not by Dr. Watson but by the Great Detective himself.

On the local front:

Seattle writer Candace Robb’s latest absorbing and carefully detailed work of historical fiction is “A Twisted Vengeance” (Pegasus, 400 pp., $25.95).

The book’s backdrop is a dramatic period in British history: At the tail end of the fourteenth century, King Richard II is struggling for power with his cousin, Henry Bolingbroke.

On a smaller scale are the travails of Kate Clifford, last seen in 2016’s “The Service of the Dead.” She is a young widow in York who is trying hard to maintain her unusual household, run her late husband’s business, and strike off on business ventures of her own.

One vexing problem is the return to England from France of Kate’s thoroughly unpleasant and secretive mother, determined to found a house of beguines — women who live together in religious communities but are not nuns.

Meanwhile, soldiers supposedly loyal to Richard are filling York, and the city teems with danger. This hits close to Kate when violence comes to her home, including the disappearance of one of Eleanor’s religious companions.

Robb is a compelling writer, skilled in conjuring a feel for life back then — both the sweeping backdrop of history and the day-to-day workings of a household in that turbulent period.