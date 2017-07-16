‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir‘ is local No. 1 nonfiction best-seller.

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Camino Island, John Grisham

2. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

3. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

4. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

5. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie

2. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

3. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

