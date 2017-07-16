‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir‘ is local No. 1 nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Camino Island, John Grisham
2. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
3. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
4. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Most Read Stories
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- Jury awards more than $15M to family of unarmed black man killed by SWAT sniper in Fife
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘Life is ridiculous’: Why two dozen Lamborghinis rolled through downtown Seattle VIEW
- Before fatal shooting, police called to Charleena Lyles’ apartment 23 times
5. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Hardcover nonfiction
1. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie
2. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
3. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.