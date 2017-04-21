Seattle-area celebration includes author appearances, treats, music and prizes. Even better: If you hit every participating store and get an IBD passport stamp at each, you earn a discount from all stores for an entire year.

You’re invited to a party on Saturday, April 29 — taking place all over town. It’s Seattle’s celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, a national event designed to honor independently owned bookstores as community centers and gathering places for avid readers.

Twenty-three local bookstores will be participating, and all will have special events planned for the day: author appearances, giveaways, treats, live music. Customers who visit three or more participating stores on the day will be eligible for prizes.

And, for those feeling especially ambitious, Independent Bookstore Day has a special challenge — and a special prize — in store. Those who visit every participating store that day and get their IBD passport stamped will earn 25 percent off at all stores for the entire year. It’s not exactly a cakewalk: locations include Bremerton, Poulsbo, Edmonds, Mercer Island, Kirkland and Bothell, as well as Seattle, and Saturday ferry traffic (yikes) becomes part of the equation. But it sounds like great fun, and I’m busily strategizing my plan for the day — maybe I’ll see you along the way?

Here are the local stores participating in Independent Bookstore Day; check their websites for information about what activities they have planned, and for special opening hours. For those planning to do the entire all-day run: note that for stores with multiple locations (Third Place Books, University Book Store, Liberty Bay Books), you need to visit only one outlet of each. For more information, see facebook.com/SEABookstoreDay/ or your local bookstore. Happy Independent Bookstore Day!

Ada’s Technical Books and Café (Seattle); adasbooks.com

Book Larder (Seattle); booklarder.com

BookTree (Kirkland); booktreekirkland.com

Eagle Harbor Books (Bainbridge Island); eagleharborbooks.com

Edmonds Bookshop; edmondsbookshop.com

Elliott Bay Book Co. (Seattle); elliottbaybook.com

Fantagraphics Bookstore (Seattle); fantagraphics.com

Island Books (Mercer Island); islandbooks.com

Liberty Bay Books (Bremerton, Poulsbo); libertybaybooks.com

Magnolia’s Bookstore (Seattle); magnoliasbookstore.com

The Neverending Bookshop (Bothell); theneverendingbookshop.com

Open Books (Seattle); openpoetrybooks.com

Phinney Books (Seattle); phinneybooks.com

Queen Anne Book Company (Seattle); qabookco.com

Seattle Mystery Bookshop; seattlemystery.com

Secret Garden Books (Seattle); secretgardenbooks.com

Third Place Books (Seward Park, Ravenna, Lake Forest Park); thirdplacebooks.com

The Traveler (Bainbridge Island); thetraveler.com

University Book Store (Seattle, Mill Creek); ubookstore.com