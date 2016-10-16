Ann Patchett’s “Commonwealth” is a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association fiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

2. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen

3. Thrice the Brinded Cat Hath Mew’d, Alan Bradley

4. Nutshell, Ian McEwan

5. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

3. Love Warrior, Glennon Doyle Melton

4. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

5. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

