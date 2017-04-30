‘Old School’ leads for nonfiction.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Black Book, Patterson/Ellis

2. Star Wars: Thrawn, Timothy Zahn

3. All by Myself, Alone, Mary Higgins Clark

4. One Perfect Lie, Lisa Scottoline.

5. Two from the Heart, James Patterson et. al.

6. The Lost Order, Steve Berry

7. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

8. The Burial Hour, Jeffery Deaver

9. Mississippi Blood, Greg Iles

10. The Women in the Castle, Jessica Shattuck

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Old School, O’Reilly/Feirstein

2. The True Jesus, David Limbaugh

3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

4. Hallelujah Anyway, Anne Lamott

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson

6. Zelda: Breath of the Wild (deluxe ed, )

7. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

8. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven

9. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines

10. Unshakeable, Tony Robbins

