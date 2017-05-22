Yes, Bill Gates has time to read -- and some suggestions.

It’s that time of year when we start thinking about summer reading — if you need suggestions, I’ve got a few — and Bill Gates is no exception. This week, he’s revealed his summer reading list: five books, four nonfiction (three are memoir) and one novel, all of which “pushed me out of my own experiences,” Gates wrote on his blog. Here’s the list:

“Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah. The host of “The Daily Show” published this memoir last year, about growing up in apartheid South Africa as a biracial child. “As a longtime fan of The Daily Show,” wrote Gates, “I loved reading this memoir about how its host honed his outsider approach to comedy over a lifetime of never quite fitting in.”

“The Heart,” by Maylis de Kerangal. Though Gates said he mostly reads nonfiction, he was enchanted by this novel about a young man’s death and his parents’ decision to donate his heart. “[W]hat de Kerangal has done here in this exploration of grief is closer to poetry than anything else,” he wrote.

“Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance. Vance’s bestselling memoir reflects on a childhood in poor white Appalachia. “While the book offers insights into some of the complex cultural and family issues behind poverty,” wrote Gates, “the real magic lies in the story itself and Vance’s bravery in telling it.”

“Homo Deus,” by Yuval Noah Harari. “‘Homo Deus’ argues that the principles that have organized society will undergo a huge shift in the 21st century, with major consequences for life as we know it,” wrote Gates. “I don’t agree with everything Harari has to say, but he has written a smart look at what may be ahead for humanity.”

“A Full Life,” by Jimmy Carter.” The former President, now 92, has written numerous books, but “somehow managed to save some great anecdotes for this quick, condensed tour of his fascinating life,” wrote Gates, adding that the book, “feels timely in an era when the public’s confidence in national political figures and institutions is low.”