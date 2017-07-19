Update on local authors’ appearances

Lots of local authors on the list this week; pick an event and go meet the writer next door. For full schedules of local events, visit the website of your favorite bookstore or venue; all events are free unless otherwise noted.

Martin Perlman

Local author Perlman’s debut novel, “Thinks Out Loud,” is written in blog format and involves “a shipwreck, encounters with a cultic CEO, time-bending brothers and a Polynesian princess trying to keep her island from becoming the next overrun tourist destination.” Intriguing! 7 p.m. July 21, University Book Store.

David Williams / Jennifer Ott

Two local historians, authors of “Waterway: The Story of Seattle’s Locks and Ship Canal,” discuss the 60-year attempt to create the Lake Washington Ship Canal. 3 p.m. July 23, Seattle Public Library’s Central Library.

Brooke Williams

Williams, an environmentalist and author (“Halflives”), is in town with his latest book, “Open Midnight: Where Ancestors and Wilderness Meet,” in which he explores his family history. 7 p.m. July 24 at Seattle Public Library’s Central Library.

Alexandra Teague

A poet who teaches at the University of Idaho, Teague is here with her debut coming-of-age novel, “The Principles Behind Flotation.” 7 p.m. July 24, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Rachel Khong

Khong, a former magazine editor, will discuss her debut novel “Goodbye, Vitamin,” a charmingly wry tale of a young woman coming to terms with her father’s dementia. 7 p.m. July 24, University Book Store.

Eric B. Larson

Dr. Larson, executive director of Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute and professor of medicine and health services at the University of Washington, will discuss the scientific research into healthy aging that went into his new book “Enlightened Aging: Building Resilience for a Long, Healthy Life.” 7 p.m. July 25, Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park.

Anastacia-Renee Tolbert

A poet, performance artist, visual artist and current writer-in-resident at Hugo House, Tolbert will read from her latest poetry collection, “Forget It”; also reading will be Jane Wong, Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore and Shankar Narayan. 7 p.m. July 25, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Julie Foudy

An Olympic gold medalist and founder of the Julie Foudy Sports Leadership Academy, Foudy will be joined by Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper, Haley Kopmeyer and Seattle Storm owner Ginny Gilder. After their discussion, she’ll sign copies of her new book, “Choose to Matter: Being Courageously and Fabulously You.” Tickets are $17.99 and include a copy of the book. 7 p.m. July 25 at University Temple United Methodist Church; tickets are available through brownpapertickets.com.

Kevin O’Brien

The Seattle-based author of numerous best-selling suspense novels (most recently. ”You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone”) will read from his latest, “Hide Your Fear,” set in a strange old house on the Washington coast. Word is O’Brien’s a pretty entertaining speaker; this should be a fun one. 7 p.m. July 26, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Christopher Sanford

Local author Sanford will speak about his latest nonfiction work, “Union Jack: John F. Kennedy’s Special Relationship with Great Britain” at 7 p.m. July 26 at University Book Store.

Jennie Melamed

A Seattleite and a former psychiatric nurse practitioner who worked with traumatized children, Melamed will read from her new dystopian novel “Gather the Daughters.” 7 p.m. July 27, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Inara Verzemnieks

Another family memoir, Verzemnieks’s book “Among the Living and the Dead: A Tale of Exile and Homecoming on the War Roads of Europe” looks back at her ancestral home in Latvia. 7 p.m. July 27, Seattle Public Library’s Central Library.

Taylor Jenkins Reid

Books and chocolate … anything better than that? Reid’s new novel, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” is a tale of Old Hollywood; it’ll be celebrated at Theo Chocolate Factory (3400 Phinney Ave.) at 6:30 p.m. July 27.

