Upcoming Seattle author appearances include an astrobiologist’s look at Earth’s future, a look at a Silicon Valley subculture and Douglas Preston’s story of a search for a forgotten civilization.

Author readings of note for Jan. 6-13 include a South American adventure story, an astrobiologist and a look at how indigenous people shaped London:

Kathleen Alcalá

Bainbridge Island author Alcalá, author of “The Deepest Roots: Finding Food and Community on a Pacific Northwest Island,” discusses her new book with Heather Burger, director of Friends of the Farm, and Bob and Nancy Fortner of Sweetlife Farm. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Co. (elliottbaybook.com).

David Grinspoon

Astrobiologist Grinspoon, author of “Earth in Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet’s Future,” assesses climate change by comparing Earth’s story to those of other planets. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Seattle’s University Book Store (ubookstore.com).

Alexandra Wolfe

Wall Street Journal reporter Wolfe (daughter of Tom Wolfe) profiles a subculture of Silicon Valley’s youngest entrepreneurs in “Valley of the Gods: A Silicon Valley Story.” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Town Hall Seattle (townhallseattle.org).

Douglas Preston

Author Preston discusses “The Lost City of the Monkey God,” a harrowing true tale of how he joined a team of scientists set on rediscovering a forgotten civilization in the interior of Honduras. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the University Temple United Methodist Church. Sponsored by the University Book Store (for ticket information, go to ubookstore.com).

Coll Thrush

Thrush, a professor at the University of British Columbia and the author of “Indigenous Seattle,” discusses his new book, “ Indigenous London: Native Travelers at the Heart of Empire,” London’s history as told through experiences of early travelers to London from Indigenous communities — North America, Australia and New Zealand. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Co. (elliottbaybook.com).