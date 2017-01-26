Author readings for the week of Jan. 27 include discussions of hookup culture on campus, microdosing with LSD and an appearance by the “H is for Hawk” author.

Here are some notable author readings for the coming week. For complete listings, consult the websites of your favorite bookstore:

Will Schwalbe

Schwalbe, a well-known book editor, discusses “Books for Living,” his new book about books and how particular ones have shaped his own life. 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Co.

Lisa Wade

Wade, an Occidental College professor, discusses her new book, “American Hookup,” about the culture of sex and dating on college campuses. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Town Hall Seattle.

Ayelet Waldman

The author discusses her new book, “A Really Good Day,” about how microdosing with LSD made a difference in her mood, her marriage and her life. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Town Hall Seattle.

Helen Macdonald

The acclaimed memoirist (“H is for Hawk”) appears at Seattle Arts & Lectures. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Benaroya Hall (Seattle Arts & Lectures).

Mike ‘M.A.’ Lawson

The Seattle author discusses his new Washington, D.C.-based thriller, “K Street,” written under the name M.A. Lawson. 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the University Book Store, in conversation with Terry Tazioli.