Selected author readings this week include appearances by Sharma Shields and Tig Notaro.
As Seattle’s bookstores head into the holiday season, here are several readings to choose from while you shop:
Steve Twomey
The author of “Countdown to Pearl Harbor” discusses his new book, an account of what really happened during the 12 days before the Pearl Harbor attack, which was 75 years ago this year. Tickets are $5 — he appears 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Town Hall Seattle (townhallseattle.org).
Brad Craft
Craft, a longtime bookseller at the University Book Store, presents his annual holiday reading of “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote, the author’s reminiscence of the long-ago Christmases of Capote’s childhood. Cookies and cider will be served. At 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Seattle’s University Book Store (ubookstore.com). Free.
Sharma Shields
Spokane author Shields’ delightful novel “The Sasquatch Hunter’s Almanac” was a Washington State Book Award winner. She reads at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a free appearance at the King County Library, Bellevue Branch, 1111 110th Avenue N.E. — co-hosted by the University Book Store (ubookstore.com).
Donna Miscolta
Local author Miscolta reads from her new story collection, “Hola and Goodbye: Una Familia in Stories.” At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Third Place Books at Seward Park. Free (thirdplacebooks.com).
Tig Notaro
The stand-up comic reads from “I’m Just a Person,” a memoir of her year with cancer, among other difficulties. She appears at 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Avenue, Seattle. Tickets are $32.50, available through Ticketmaster.
