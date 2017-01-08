“The Underground Railroad” is a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association fiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

2. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

3. Moonglow, Michael Chabon

4. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

5. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas Obscura, Joshua Foer, et al.

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

4. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

5. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen