Who’s appearing where Nov. 13-19.

■ Chef/author/raconteur Anthony Bourdain (“Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly”) appears for a live show and Q&A at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Paramount Theatre (regular price tickets sold out; 206-682-1414 or ticketmaster.com for VIP tickets).

■ Emily Witt discusses her new book, “Future Sex” — an exploration of romance, sex and intimacy in the digital age — in conversation with Dr. Pepper Schwartz at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 15, Town Hall Seattle ($5, 206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

■ Need a laugh after the election? Former elf/current funny writer David Sedaris discusses and signs “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” and other books at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16, Benaroya Hall ($47-$57, 206-215-4747 or benaroyahall.org).

■ Performance artist Marina Abramovic discusses her career and her new memoir, “Walk Through Walls,” with The Stranger’s Jen Graves at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Town Hall Seattle (sold out, standby tickets may be available; 206-652-4255 or lectures.org).

■ Seattle science fiction author Nisi Shawl reads from her new novel “Everfair,” recently described by The Washington Post as “a beautifully written and thrillingly ambitious alternate history,” 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Elliott Bay Book Company (free; 206-624-6600 or elliottbaybook.com)

■ And this sounds very holiday-ish: Seattle7Writers present their annual Holiday Bookfest, where you can buy books, listen to readings, enjoy homemade pastries, and donate used books for their pocket library program. Twenty-seven local authors are involved; see phinneycenter.org/authors for the roster. 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Phinney Neighborhood Center (free; 206-784-2244 or phinneycenter.org/authors).