“The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben is a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association.
Hardcover fiction
1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
2. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
3. Thrice the Brinded Cat Hath Mew’d, Alan Bradley
4. Nutshell, Ian McEwan
Most Read Stories
- State GOP leader excuses Trump’s remarks: ‘He was channeling Bill Clinton’
- Huskies end losing streak to Oregon in 70-21 rout
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- FINAL: Huskies snap 12-game losing streak vs. Ducks with 70-21 blowout victory over Oregon
- Republicans tell Trump to quit, billionaire vows to press on VIEW
5. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
3. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
4. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
5. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.