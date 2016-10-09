“The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben is a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-seller.

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association.

Hardcover fiction

1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

2. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

3. Thrice the Brinded Cat Hath Mew’d, Alan Bradley

4. Nutshell, Ian McEwan

5. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

3. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

4. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

5. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

