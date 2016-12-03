“The Angel of History” tells the story of a gay Arab-American poet in 1980s San Franciso via the memories that surface while he’s in the waiting room of a psychiatric clinic.

Lebanese-American author Rabih Alameddine (“An Unnecessary Woman”), a National Book Award finalist, sets his new novel, “The Angel of History,” in 1980s San Francisco, unfolding over the course of one night. Jacob, a gay Arab-American poet with a hyperactive imagination, is a loner except for his cat. The news of another drone strike in Yemen, where he was born, upsets him enough to send him to the waiting room of a psychiatric clinic. Jacob does not consider himself insane. He just wishes to take a few days off from his temp job at a law firm, in the hopes of calming his mind.

Sitting alone in the waiting room, Jacob reminisces about his early life. His mother, who was a prostitute, gave birth to him in a whorehouse. Jacob is still young when she disappears inexplicably, but his “aunts” nurture him and send him to a school in Lebanon. Despite this unorthodox upbringing and the abuse inflicted on him by his classmates, he maintains warm, vivid memories of that period. “I remember nights falling so fast you felt as if you were bungee jumping. Stars above, impervious stars and more stars, awe-inspiring, infinite and indifferent, histrionically spectacular. I felt I was a child of the universe.”

Eventually, Jacob settles in San Francisco, where AIDS is rampant, and where he grows up as a gay young man full of sexual fantasies. Jacob now mourns the loss of many of his gay friends and lovers who have died of the disease, a heavy burden to bear. He also ponders the difficulties of being an Arab-American and a misfit, of seeking societal approval but meeting with constant rejection.

What to remember, how much to forget, and ultimately how to find one’s niche become Jacob’s preoccupations.

Alameddine forgoes the use of chronology and plotting in favor of constructing a character study of a brilliant but tormented soul. His chapters, rich with literary and cultural allusions, switch from Jacob’s journals to his waiting-room episodes to conversations between two invisible characters: Satan and Death. In a nod to magical realism, Alameddine records the confrontation between the two, each perhaps representing a different aspect of Jacob’s personality, each trying to push him to pursue different courses of action.

The novel has a choppy, disturbing quality, which is perhaps a technique to immerse the reader into Jacob’s mental landscape. It is not an easy read. In the end, what propels one to keep turning the pages is Jacob’s indomitable spirit in dealing with whatever comes his way.