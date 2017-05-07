Amanda Quick’s “The Girl Who Knew Too Much” features a venturesome protagonist who’s in trouble from the first paragraphs of the novel.

“The Girl Who Knew Too Much”

by Amanda Quick

Berkley Hardcover, $27, 358 pages

Author Amanda Quick has moved.

One of three names under which Seattle best-selling novelist Jayne Ann Krentz writes, Quick has been operating in the fictional milieu of Victorian and Regency London, where her resourceful and intrepid romantic-suspense heroines thrive despite the more rigid social order of those eras.

Quick’s latest, however, is set in another continent and another century: the fictitious resort town of Burning Cove, California, in the 1930s. “The Girl Who Knew Too Much” features a venturesome protagonist who’s in trouble from the first paragraphs of the novel.

The action-packed plot is kick-started at page one, when private secretary Anna Harris discovers the blood-soaked body of her newly murdered wealthy employer, who has left a warning for Anna: the word “run,” written on a wall in her own blood as she lay dying.

Anna does indeed run, fleeing New York after hastily packing a suitcase, a pistol, her employer’s hidden and mysterious notebook, and a letter (“If you are reading this …”) from her employer, who foresaw her own danger. Anna changes her name to Irene and takes care to conceal her cross-country journey to the California coast, hoping to avoid the unseen villains who are also after the notebook.

There is no respite for her, however: Only 17 pages into the novel, the newly minted Irene — now working as an assistant for a Hollywood gossip magazine in Burning Cove, a getaway for movie stars — has discovered another corpse. This time, the body is at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool, and Irene is again running away from a murderer.

Despite her name change, despite leaving no tracks during her flight (abandoning her car, hitchhiking, leaving no lodging records), Irene is fearful that her employer’s murderer will find her. The author ratchets up the suspense with glimpses of the murderer’s perspective, as he gathers clues and mounts a chase.

And what’s in that mysterious notebook? We don’t know: It is crammed with cryptic symbols and figures that Irene can’t decipher, and, apparently, neither can anyone else. Irene believes that whatever the notebook contains is sufficiently explosive to have caused her employer’s death.

So does Oliver Ward, the mysterious and powerful hotel owner whom Irene meets in Burning Cove. Formerly a famous magician whose career ended after a disabling accident, Ward shelters Irene in his hotel when she narrowly misses an encounter with the killer of another woman — a source who had arranged to meet Irene with a scoop about an up-and-coming movie star.

Author Quick keeps the action coming … well, quickly, with a succession of murders as well as close calls for Irene and Ward — a rather tricky pair of lovers. She has learned to trust no one; he is distant and frustrated by his injuries. Their relationship gradually catches fire.

Meanwhile, Quick has a great time with the 1930s Hollywood-glamour atmosphere: the gowns, the automobiles, the would-be stars sipping their drinks and jockeying for position with the already rich and famous, and the relentless drive of those who’ll give anything to make it in the movies.

There’s even a cameo for Seattle, the city where a small movie studio once made some crucial films that someone will kill to suppress. Alert readers may discover that someone just ahead of the plot twist, but this novel offers a lot of fun in the process.