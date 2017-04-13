Also coming to town: Jeff Guinn, Jeffrey Deaver, Ann Cleeves and Gabriel Jesiolowski.

Another week; another varied group of authors coming to town. For more information and complete listings, visit the website of your favorite bookstore or venue. The events below are free unless otherwise noted.

Alec Baldwin

OK, what’s your favorite Jack Donaghy line from “30 Rock”? Mine just might be, spoken by a tuxedo-clad Baldwin, “It’s after six. What am I, a farmer?” The actor’s new memoir, “Nevertheless,” touches on his years at “30 Rock” and numerous other roles (did you know he starred in “Macbeth” with Angela Bassett?) as well as his Long Island childhood. He’ll talk about it at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at the Paramount Theatre (note that this event has been moved from its original location of Town Hall; tickets bought for Town Hall will be honored at the Paramount). Tickets are $75 and include a copy of “Nevertheless”; for information, see lectures.org.

Jennifer Ackerman

The science/nature writer and author of “The Genius of Birds” (now out in paperback) will speak at 7 p.m. April 14 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Daniel Drezner

Drezner, a professor at Tufts University and author of “The Ideas Industry: How Pessimists, Partisans and Plutocrats Are Transforming the Marketplace of Ideas,” will speak at Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. April 15; $5.

Leanne Denic

A poet, composer and musician (her band Deep Cove will launch its debut album later this year), the Vancouver, B.C.-based Denic appears with her new collection of prose pieces, “To Love the Coming End,” at 3 p.m. April 15 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Gabriel Jesiolowski and C. Davida Ingram

National Poetry Month continues, with a celebration of Jesiolowski’s new book of poetry, “As Burning Leaves,” at 7 p.m. April 15 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Jess Thomson

Local writer/cookbook author Thomson spent a year exploring the cuisine of the Pacific Northwest; the result is “A Year Right Here: Adventures with Food and Family in the Great Nearby.” She’ll speak at 7 p.m. April 17 at Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park.

Omar El Akkad

“Follow the tributaries of today’s political combat a few decades into the future and you might arrive at something as terrifying as El Akkad’s debut novel, ‘American War,’” wrote The Washington Post earlier this month. El Akkad — who was born in Egypt, worked as a journalist in Canada and now lives in Portland — will speak at 7 p.m. April 17 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Thomas Frank

Published last year, Frank’s “Listen Liberal: Or What Ever Happened to the Party of the People?” was named by The New York Times as one of “6 Books to Help Understand Trump’s Win”; he’ll speak about it at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Town Hall; $5.

Jeff Guinn

Guinn, a former investigative journalist and author of the best-selling: “Manson: The Life and Times of Charles Manson,” will speak about his new nonfiction book, “The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple,” at 7 p.m. April 18, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Lidia Yuknavitch

The Portland-based author’s “The Small Backs of Children” won much acclaim in 2015; now she’s back with a new novel, “The Book of Joan,” described as a dystopian retelling of the Joan of Arc story. She’ll speak at 7 p.m. April 19, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Brandon Mull

Author of the Fablehaven series and the Beyonder series, Mull’s in town with the latest Fablehaven installment, “Dragonwatch,” and will appear at 7 p.m. April 19 at the main University Book Store, and at 4:30 p.m. April 20 at the University Book Store in Mill Creek.

Jeffrey Deaver

The best-selling author of more than 30 novels comes to town with the latest installment in his Lincoln Rhyme series, “The Burial Hour,” at 7 p.m. April 19 at the King County Library’s Bellevue Branch.

John Scalzi

The Hugo Award-winning science-fiction author (“Redshirts,” “Old Man’s War”) will read from his new novel, “The Collapsing Empire,” at 7 p.m. April 19 at University Temple United Methodist Church; tickets are $29.54 (includes book and admission for up to two people) and available at brownpapertickets.com.

Ann Cleeves

If you’re a fan of the British TV series “Vera” (starring Brenda Blethyn as a disheveled police detective, and showing here on PBS), don’t miss this visit from Cleeves, author of the book series on which the show is based. She’s in town with two new books: “The Cold Earth,” the seventh novel in her series featuring Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez, and “The Crow Trap,” the first in the Detective Vera Stanhope series (published in the U.S. for the first time). 10 a.m. April 20, Seattle Mystery Bookshop, and 7 p.m. April 20, University Book Store.

NOTIS Spring Translation Slam

This sounds like fun: The NW Translators and Interpreters Society presents its inaugural slam, with two translators facing off over a short story by Augusto Monterroso. 5:30 p.m. April 20 at Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum; $5.

David Callahan

Founder of the media Site Inside Philanthropy, Callahan’s in town to talk about his new book, “The Givers: Wealth, Power and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age”; he’ll be joined on stage by Paul Shoemaker, founding president of Social Venture Partners. 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Town Hall; $5.