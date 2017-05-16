Looking to stretch your reading horizons? Use these reading bingo cards brought to you by Seattle Arts & Lectures and Seattle Public Library.

If you’re looking to stretch your reading horizons, then using the reading bingo cards brought to you by Seattle Arts & Lectures and Seattle Public Library are a good way to start. Categories for adults include “genre that is new to you” and “Washington state author.” Kids can look for “graphic novel or comic” and “the main character doesn’t look like me.” When you complete your bingo card, turn it in to Seattle Arts & Lectures or post on social media – rule sheets are included with these downloadable cards. Blackout cards and cards with a bingo (complete row) marked will be eligible for a prize drawing. Deadline is Sept. 5.

Ready, set, download and print out your bingo cards for adults and for kids.