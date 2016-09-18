“The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” is a nonfiction best-seller from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Great Reckoning, Louise Penny
2. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
3. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
4. The Girls, Emma Cline
5. The Nix, Nathan Hill
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
3. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
4. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo
5. Tribe, Sebastian Junger
