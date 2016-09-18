“The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” is a nonfiction best-seller from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Great Reckoning, Louise Penny

2. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

3. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

4. The Girls, Emma Cline

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

5. The Nix, Nathan Hill

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

3. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

4. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo

5. Tribe, Sebastian Junger

Seattle Times staff