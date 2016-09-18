“The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” tops Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-sellers list.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. A Great Reckoning, Louise Penny
2. Rushing Waters, Danielle Steel
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
4. Sting, Sandra Brown
5. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
6. Bullseye, Patterson/Ledwidge
7. Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty
8. Curious Minds, Evanovich/Sutton
9. The Nix, Nathan Hill
10. Sweet Tomorrows, Debbie Macomber
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
3. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
4. Clean House, Tom Fitton
5. Present over Perfect, Shauna Niequist
6. In Trump We Trust, Ann Coulter
7. Hillary’s America, Dinesh D’Souza
8. Hamilton: The Revolution, Miranda/McCarter
9. Armageddon, Morris/McGann
10. The Perfect Horse, Elizabeth Letts
