BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. A Great Reckoning, Louise Penny

2. Rushing Waters, Danielle Steel

3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

4. Sting, Sandra Brown

5. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

6. Bullseye, Patterson/Ledwidge

7. Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty

8. Curious Minds, Evanovich/Sutton

9. The Nix, Nathan Hill

10. Sweet Tomorrows, Debbie Macomber

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

3. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

4. Clean House, Tom Fitton

5. Present over Perfect, Shauna Niequist

6. In Trump We Trust, Ann Coulter

7. Hillary’s America, Dinesh D’Souza

8. Hamilton: The Revolution, Miranda/McCarter

9. Armageddon, Morris/McGann

10. The Perfect Horse, Elizabeth Letts

