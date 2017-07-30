‘Al Franken, Giant of the Senate’ is No.1 local nonfiction best-seller.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

2. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

3. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

4. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

5. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

2. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie

3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

Seattle Times staff