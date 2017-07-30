‘Al Franken, Giant of the Senate’ is No.1 local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
2. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
3. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
4. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
5. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
2. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie
3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
