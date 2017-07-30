‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me’ is No. 1 local nonfiction best-seller
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
2. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
3. The Little French Bistro, Nina George
4. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
5. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Hardcover nonfiction
1. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie
2. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
5. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
