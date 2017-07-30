‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me’ is No. 1 local nonfiction best-seller

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

2. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

3. The Little French Bistro, Nina George

4. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

5. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie

2. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

5. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

Seattle Times staff