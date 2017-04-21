Coming to town: Lesley Stahl, Scott Simon, Helen Oyeyemi and more.

It’s a busy week for author readings; for full listings, visit the website of your favorite venue or bookstore.

Ana Maria Spagna and Laura Pritchitt

Two local authors will read from their new novels — respectively, “The Luckiest Scar on Earth” and “The Blue Hour” — at 6:30 p.m. April 21, Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.

Andrea Lewis

The Vashon Island writer celebrates her first book, the story collection “What My Last Man Did,” at 7 p.m. April 21, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Paul Hawken

Hawken, an environmentalist/entrepreneur, gathered a group of leading scientists and policymakers and combined their work in the book “Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming.” He’ll speak about their ideas at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Town Hall, $5.

Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick

The author and University of San Diego faculty member will speak about his new book, “What Slaveholders Think: How Contemporary Perpetrators Rationalize What They Do,” at 3 p.m. April 22 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Lena Khalaf Tuffaha

As National Poetry Month continues, Tuffaha presents her first full-length collection, “Water & Salt,” as well as her chapbook “Arab in Newsland” at 7 p.m. April 22 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Daniel Mathews

If you’re one of those for whom spring means hiking, Mathews (author of “Natural History of the Pacific Northwest Mountains”) is ready to take your questions about flora and fauna at 3 p.m. April 23, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Stephan Pastis

I will confess to having fallen utterly in love with the title “Timmy Failure: The Cat Stole My Pants.” Comics artist Pastis will speak about that book and his newest “Pearls Before Swine” collection (a daily strip syndicated in this newspaper and many others) at 7 p.m. April 24 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Vaddey Ratner

The Cambodia-born Ratner, in Seattle in 2012 with her debut “In the Shadow of the Banyan,” returns with her new novel, “Music of the Ghosts,” set during the Khmer Rouge regime and its aftermath. 7 p.m. April 24 at the Central Library.

Eva Stachniak

Stachniak reads from her novel “The Chosen Maiden,” about the ballerina sister of the legendary Vaslav Nijinsky. 7:30 p.m. April 24 at Third Place Books in Seward Park.

Timothy Zahn

The Hugo Award-winning writer will read from and sign his new “Star Wars” novel, “Thrawn,” at 7 p.m. April 24 at the University Book Store.

Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal

Rosenthal, a New York Times reporter, examines the state of the American health-care system in her new book, “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.” She’ll talk at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at Town Hall, $5.

Scott Simon

It’s baseball season, and longtime Cubbies fan Simon (the NPR “Weekend Edition” host and author of several books) is in town to talk about his new book, “My Cubs: A Love Story,” at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at Town Hall, $5.

Helen Oyeyemi

The British author of five novels (including “Mr. Fox” and “White Is For Witching”) and the 2016 short-story collection “What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours” will speak as part of Seattle Arts & Lectures’ Literary Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at Benaroya Hall, $20-80.

Laird Hunt

The author of “Nevermore” returns with his new novel, “The Evening Road,” in which two young women — one black, one white — cross paths in 1920 Indiana. He’ll speak in conversation with Third Place Books’ managing partner Robert Sindelar at 7 p.m. April 25 at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.

Connor Franta

Franta, best-selling author of the memoir “A Work in Progress,” returns with the publication of his “open diary,” “Note to Self.” He’ll be at University Book Store at 6 p.m. April 25; tickets are $24 at brownpapertickets.com and include a copy of the book and the opportunity to take a photograph with Franta.

Stephen Tobolowsky

Bing! Tobolowsky might be known best as Ned Ryerson in “Groundhog Day,” but he’s also an author (“The Dangerous Animals Club”) and a storyteller (“The Tobolowsky Files,” heard locally on KUOW). He’ll talk about his latest book, “My Adventures With God,” at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at Town Hall, $5.

Lesley Stahl

The “60 Minutes” correspondent, in conversation with Tony Ventrella, talks about her biggest investigative journalism challenge: grandparenthood, of which she writes in her book “Becoming Grandma.” 7:30 p.m. April 25 at Town Hall, $5.

Rebekah Denn

Denn, a local food writer and frequent Seattle Times contributor, talks about her book “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” the companion book to the current Museum of History & Industry exhibit about the Pacific Northwest’s food history. 7 p.m. April 26 at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.

Mary Lou Sanelli

It’s rare to see a dance translation of a book, but that’s what Sanelli, author of “A Woman Writing: What writing about writing taught me about determination, persistence, and the ups and downs of choosing a writing life,” is offering (with help from two Cornish College of the Arts dance students) at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at Town Hall, $5.

Kristin Adams

Adams, a local author, will read from and sign copies of “The Chicken Who Saved Us: The Remarkable Story of Andrew and Frightful,” about her autistic son’s bond with his pet chicken. 7 p.m. April 27 at Happy Valley Grange in Redmond.

Zachary Mason

The author of “The Lost Books of the Odyssey” returns with his new novel, “Void Star,” speaking at 7 p.m. April 27 at Elliott Bay Book Co.