Writers include Abeer Y. Hoque, Timothy Egan, Michael Haydon and Zoey Leigh Peterson.

Here are some selected author appearances this week in Seattle. For a complete lineup, consult the website of your favorite bookstore or venue.

Abeer Y. Hoque

The writer/photographer will read from her memoir “Olive Witch,” about growing up in Nigeria, Bangladesh and the U.S.; other guests include poet and prose writer Carol Guess, comics artist Amanda Davidson and poet, critic and book artist Deborah Poe. 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Timothy Egan

Stories you can’t make up: The Seattle-based journalist and author will discuss the charismatic real-life characters at the center of two of his books, “The Immortal Irishman” (about the Irish revolutionary Thomas Francis Meagher) and “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher” (about photographer Edward Curtis). Two events, both presented by University Book Store: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Seattle Center Upper Level Center House, and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 722 E. Union.

Charles Johnson

Johnson, a longtime University of Washington professor and National Book Award winner (for the novel “Middle Passages”), will speak about his new book, “The Way of the Writer: Reflections on the Art and Craft of Storytelling.” 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Third Place Books in Seward Park.

Michael Hayden

The retired four-star general, former director of the NSA and the CIA, discusses his timely new book, “Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror.” Tickets are $19.69 (admits two, includes copy of book) and available at brownpapertickets.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, University Temple United Methodist Church The Sanctuary, 1415 N.E. 43rd St.

Tess Arlen

Arlen, a Bainbridge Island author, will read from and sign “A Death by Any Other Name,” the third in her engaging World War I-era series about Lady Montfort and her down-to-earth housekeeper, Mrs. Jackson. 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Eagle Harbor Book Co., on Bainbridge Island, and noon on March 18 at Seattle Mystery Bookshop.

David Shields

Looking back on a life of writing: Shields’ new book, “Other People: Takes & Mistakes,” is a collection of 35 years of essays. The Seattle-based author will read at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Third Place Books in Seward Park.

Zoey Leigh Peterson

Peterson’s debut novel, “Next Year For Sure,” is gathering praise in early reviews; it’s the story of a happy couple who attempt an open relationship. She’ll read at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Elliott Bay Book Co.