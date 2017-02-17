Writers coming through include David Duchovny, Elinor Lipman and Roxane Gay.

Here are some selected author appearances this week in Seattle. For a complete lineup, consult the website of your favorite bookstore or venue.

Katie Kitamura

Her tense psychological novel of a trouble marriage, “A Separation,” is getting plenty of buzz this season — and just got optioned for a movie. She’ll speak at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Elliott Bay Book Co.

David Duchovny

The actor known to many of us as Fox Mulder from “The X-Files” will discuss his second novel, “Bucky F*cking Dent,” with local author Jess Walter (“Beautiful Ruins”) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Town Hall.

Elinor Lipman

Lipman, master of the art of the sparkling romantic-comedy novel (“The Inn at Lake Devine,” “My Latest Grievance,” “Then She Found Me”), comes to town with her latest charmer: “On Turpentine Lane.” 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.

Daphne Merkin

The longtime contributor to The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine discusses her new book, “This Close to Happy,” about her experiences coping with clinical depression. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Town Hall.

Roxane Gay

Gay, author of the 2014 collection “Bad Feminist,” has a new collection of short stories out — the searing “Difficult Women” — and an upcoming nonfiction work, “Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body.” She’ll speak at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Town Hall (sold out, but limited standby tickets available).

Martyn Burke

The writer/director of the film “The Pirates of Silicon Valley” comes to town with his new set-in-Afghanistan novel, “Music for Love or War.” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.